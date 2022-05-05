Photo: Local Employees from Suburban Propane donating their time at Children’s Beach House in Lewes, DE. The employees gardened with the organization’s preschoolers and provided a touch-a-truck experience with one of Suburban Propane’s bobtails.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today partnered with Children’s Beach House , a nonprofit organization in Lewes, DE supporting local children with special needs and helping them to reach their highest potential as functioning members of their families and communities.

Volunteers from Suburban Propane’s local customer service center joined staff and students from the preschool at Children’s Beach House to provide a hands-on gardening experience; including seasonal flowers, fruits and vegetables and a touch-a-truck experience with a Suburban Propane vehicle. The collaboration with Children’s Beach House is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares corporate initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company’s footprint in the United States.

“We’re so grateful to Suburban Propane,” said Richard Garrett, Executive Director of Children’s Beach House. “Outdoor education is central to the curriculum of our child development center and the kids love tending the gardens they plant. Thanks to Suburban Propane and its employees, our kids will have the opportunity to exercise their fine and gross motor skills, learn some important science lessons, understand where our food comes from, and better understand the central role they must play in protecting the environment.”

“There’s nothing more rewarding than getting out into our local communities to make a difference,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to support such a wonderful organization as Children’s Beach House, and to help forward their immensely important mission of supporting special needs children. We’re excited to provide a fun and educational day for their preschool students, and we send our sincerest thanks to their teachers and staff, and to our local volunteers.”

Over the last two years, SuburbanCares undertook charitable endeavors to help children in numerous underserved communities, including San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; and New Brunswick, NJ. SuburbanCares has also provided meals to healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19-affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.