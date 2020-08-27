Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, delivered 750 Jersey Mike’s Subs meals to AdventHealth in Wesley Chapel, FL.

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares platform, which highlights its continued dedication to giving back to the local communities. Suburban Propane has undertaken similar initiatives to support frontline healthcare workers in some of the most affected COVID-19 regions in the nation, including Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington DC.

“Currently, Florida is one of the most impacted states by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. It is both a privilege and an honor to continue supporting our local communities during these unprecedented times,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. “A heartfelt thank you to Jersey Mike’s for once again joining forces with us to show our appreciation to the frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.”

“We are excited to partner with AdventHealth and Suburban Propane to continue our mission to make a difference in the lives of the people in our community. Giving to give is at the core of our company and we are grateful for this opportunity to give back,” said Todd Quinzi, Area Director, Jersey Mike’s Subs Florida.

“We are incredibly grateful for Suburban Propane’s generous donation of Jersey Mike’s subs to our team members,” said AdventHealth Wesley Chapel President & CEO, Erik Wangsness. “Not only does this gesture keep us nourished but it has a huge impact on our morale. These acts of compassion lift our spirits and remind our health care heroes that the community is thinking of them. On behalf of all of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, thank you!”