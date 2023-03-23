Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane and other energy products to local communities, as well as an investor in low carbon energy alternatives, joined forces with the Washington Capitals to celebrate the team’s Go Green Night on March 17. As part of this sponsorship, Suburban Propane provided power for the Capitals’ ice resurfacer and participated in green-themed game-time activities for fans. This partnership is supported by Suburban Propane’s “Go Green with Suburban Propane” corporate pillar, which promotes the clean burning characteristics of propane and renewable propane, as a bridge to a green energy future and the next generation of renewable energy.

In further celebration of Go Green Night, Capitals’ players wore special green warmup jerseys that will be signed and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation through a Capitals Go Green Auction presented by Suburban Propane and BioSafe benefitting Anacostia Riverkeeper and Rink2Reef. The auction will close at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 22. To participate, visit washcaps.com/GoGreenAuction.

“We are excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and continue our longstanding relationship with the Washington Capitals through the Go Green Night sponsorship,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “These types of meaningful partnerships allow us to share the important messaging behind our ‘Go Green with Suburban Propane’ corporate pillar and spread the word about our new, subsidiary, Suburban Renewables.”

To learn more about Suburban Propane’s “Go Green with Suburban Propane” corporate pillar, please