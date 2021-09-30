Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with Shoes 4 the Shoeless, a Dayton, Ohio-area nonprofit to provide 300 students at the Rosa Parks Elementary School in Middletown, Ohio with new, properly-fitting shoes. The organization set up a pop-up shoe store in the school’s gymnasium with a variety of sizes and styles of shoes for students to choose from.

“Spend a day in another’s shoes and find humility. GIVE another shoes to walk in and find humanity. The City of Middletown is grateful for Suburban Propane’s partnership with Shoes 4 the Shoeless here in our city to help spread the precious gift of humanity and enable these children to pursue their own happiness, one step at a time,” said Mayor Nicole Condrey, City of Middletown.

“We are so grateful to be able to continue to help kids in need in our community,” says Jonathan Hauge, Director of Engagement & Fundraising, Shoes 4 the Shoeless. “Things as simple as proper fitting shoes and socks can make a world of difference to a child living in a difficult situation. Being able to fit them in a new pair of sneakers is important in boosting kids’ confidence, so they can put their best foot forward this school year.”

The collaboration with Shoes 4 the Shoeless is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares corporate initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company’s footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares Corporate Pillar is undertaking initiatives to help children in numerous underserved communities; including Albany, NY; Boise, ID; Detroit, MI; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

“It is incredibly rewarding to work with so many amazing community organizations that are truly making a difference,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “We’re proud to collaborate with Shoes 4 the Shoeless to give hundreds of students a new, well-fitting pair of shoes and hope this donation will help these children return to some sense of normalcy in school.”