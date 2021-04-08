Photo: Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber; Adam Jackson, Suburban Propane; and Sonu Chandi, board member of the Downtown Action Organization and local business owner, stand next to a tree originally planted as part of the Courthouse Square reunification program. Suburban Propane’s donation will help fund the replacement of dead trees throughout a full block of Santa Rosa’s downtown area, set to begin in May. (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. a national distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives is pleased to support the reforestation efforts in the North Bay region of Northern California, spearheaded by Santa Rosa’s Downtown Action Organization, through a sizable monetary donation.

Santa Rosa’s Downtown Action Organization will utilize this donation towards reforestation efforts, which have been ongoing since the devastating wildfires of 2019 and were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suburban Propane’s donation will help fund the replacement of dead trees throughout a full block of Santa Rosa’s downtown area, making a powerful impact on the community and on the local businesses that have struggled over the last few years. In 2020 alone, more than four million acres of trees in California were destroyed due to widespread wildfires.