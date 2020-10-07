Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity is pleased to announce an agreement with U-Haul to provide eco-friendly, renewable propane in California. Renewable propane, used to power over-the-road vehicles and forklifts, offers extremely low carbon emissions and is made using renewable resources; including certain biomass feedstocks.

Renewable propane possesses lower carbon intensity than traditional propane, with no change in performance and handling. When compared to gasoline and diesel, propane and renewable propane can significantly reduce the harmful contributors to greenhouse gases. This arrangement with U-Haul is aligned with Suburban Propane’s “ Go Green with Suburban Propane ” initiative, which focuses on the company’s commitment to advocating for the clean burning attributes of propane in the transition to a sustainable energy future and to investing in innovative solutions to pave the way to zero-carbon emissions.

“We are very excited to align with U-Haul to supply renewable propane in support of our collective efforts to lower carbon emissions in the state of California. This arrangement, along with our recent investment in Oberon Fuels, are part of our continued commitment to developing innovative solutions to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint, particularly at a time when so many states have established aggressive carbon reduction targets over the next few decades,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane.

“The introduction of renewable propane is a welcome next step in the transportation-energy industry,” said John Barnett, U-Haul propane program manager. “U-Haul continues to be a leader in pursuing sustainable solutions, and by partnering with Suburban Propane, we’re able to serve a large portion of California’s propane users with this green initiative.”

“Carbon-neutral fuels are in demand,” Barnett added. “It’s all about sustainability. As California works toward zero net emissions, this is an initiative that residents can feel good about in the growing Autogas sector.”