Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, announced a charitable giving arrangement with Papa John’s Pizza to deliver 1,000 pizzas to frontline healthcare workers at MedStar Health hospital locations throughout the Washington D.C. and Maryland territories.

Starting on April 29, 2020, for the first 1,000 pizza orders placed with the promotional code GIVEPIZZA at one of 160 Papa John’s locations in the D.C Metro area and several territories in Maryland, Suburban Propane will donate one large, one-topping pizza to be delivered to healthcare workers at MedStar Health hospitals throughout the area. To generate additional awareness of the program, the Baltimore Orioles will provide homepage takeovers and interstitials on Orioles.com, as well as a dedicated email blast to their fans.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Papa John’s to honor and support frontline healthcare workers who are tirelessly working to save lives every day. As part of our SuburbanCares corporate initiative, we care about the safety and health of our employees, customers, and local communities. In these trying and uncertain times, it is especially important to come together in support of our great healthcare workers and first responders,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane.

“Papa John’s is committed to our communities, especially the frontline workers helping to keep us safe and able to provide meals to those in need,” said Colonel Bill Freitas, Papa John’s co-op president. “We are proud to partner with Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to provide pizzas to healthcare workers at MedStar Hospitals. We are grateful for your service and it is our privilege to serve you.”