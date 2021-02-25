Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has made a donation to the Cradles to Crayons location in Philadelphia, which will allow the organization to provide 1,000 children in need with kits containing hygiene essentials, including, shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair combs, moisturizing lotion, and wipes. The company has also donated SuburbanCares branded toy bears which will be distributed with the kits.

“Through our SuburbanCares corporate initiatives, it’s very gratifying to give back to our local communities, especially providing support to underserved children who need it most,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “Suburban Propane is proud to partner with Cradles to Crayons in Philadelphia. It’s a privilege to assist with the distribution of essential hygiene items, along with our SuburbanCares bears to local children in need during a time when many families continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This initiative is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares platform, which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across its footprint in the United States. Over the past year, Suburban Propane has undertaken initiatives to feed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Tampa, FL and Washington, DC; and throughout the states of Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

“The children in our local communities living in poverty have been disproportionately affected by Covid. More than ever, they need support and access to basic resources,” said Michal Smith, Executive Director, Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia. “Thanks to our generous friends at Suburban Propane, we’re able to satisfy the basic hygienic-needs of 1,000 young Philadelphians. We’re very grateful to Suburban Propane for affording us the opportunity to make an impact in the communities we serve.”