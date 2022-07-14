Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives announced the appointment of President and CEO, Michael Stivala, to the position of Chairperson for the New Jersey Regional Council of the American Red Cross, effective July 1, 2022.

As a national corporate partner of the American Red Cross, Suburban Propane provides support where it is needed most: aiding with blood collection efforts, supporting safety events in underserved communities, and providing propane and other resources in the wake of natural disasters.

“As one of the most influential non-profit organizations in the world, the American Red Cross has been on the front lines of many of the most significant humanitarian efforts in history,” said Michael Stivala, President and CEO of Suburban Propane. “Through the national partnership that Suburban Propane has enjoyed since 2012, as well as through my personal engagement with the many leaders, volunteers and employees of the Red Cross, I have gained first-hand knowledge of its critical mission in serving local communities here in New Jersey, and around the world. I am truly honored to accept this appointment, and I would like to thank the members of the New Jersey Regional Council for their support and trust in me.”

Stivala has served on the Regional Council of the American Red Cross New Jersey Region since January 2020. As Chairperson, he will work closely with members of the New Jersey Regional Council, providing insight and guidance to help drive continued growth for the New Jersey Region. The New Jersey Region includes three chapters and three blood donation centers, and serves more than 8.8 million people living in the state1.

“Our American Red Cross region is fortunate to have the national headquarters of Suburban Propane located right here in New Jersey, where we can enjoy engaging Mike and his amazing team in local initiatives while helping to facilitate their national support,” said Rosie Taravella, Regional CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. “Mike’s business acumen and tremendous passion for our mission will serve our Regional Council well as he begins this term as Chairman.”