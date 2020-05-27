Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, announced a charitable giving arrangement through its SuburbanCares initiative with Jersey Mike’s Subs to deliver 1,500 meals to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital’s frontline healthcare workers in New Brunswick, N.J.

“Our home state of New Jersey has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane. “We are honored to collaborate with a well-established New Jersey brand, Jersey Mike’s, to show our appreciation and thanks to our healthcare workers at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. In these uncertain times it is incredibly important for businesses to rally together to support our local communities.”

The initiative is part of SuburbanCares platform, providing assistance in communities it serves across the nation. Recently, the company partnered with Aurelio’s Pizza in Chicago to provide meals to a nationally ranked hospital in downtown Chicago; with Papa John’s Pizza in Maryland and D.C. to provide pizzas to healthcare workers at MedStar Health Hospitals; and with Chick-fil-A in New York to provide meals to frontline workers at Crouse Health.

“Thank you to Suburban Propane, and Rutgers Sports Properties, for providing lunch to our healthcare heroes at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital,” said Justin Edelman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, RWJBarnabas Health. “The ongoing community support and recognition for our front-line workers has been tremendous during this unprecedented time.”

“Giving back to the communities we serve, it’s the Jersey Mike’s philosophy. From the beginning, Peter Cancro, founder of Jersey Mike’s Subs, has made this his mission,” says Joe Egan, Jr. of Jersey Mike’s at Rutgers located on College Avenue, at The Yard in New Brunswick NJ. “We are honored to have the opportunity to follow in those footsteps, with generous partners like Suburban Propane, helping us to provide healthy meals to the front line at RWJ Barnabas – New Brunswick.”