Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today united with Shoebox Ministry , a Phoenix-based nonprofit, to sponsor and pack hygiene kits for adults and children in need. The donation is part of the Company’s SuburbanCares community-giving platform.

“Suburban Propane is honored to assist Shoebox Ministry in its mission to provide essential supplies like shampoo, soap and deodorant that so many of us take for granted,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “As a 95-year old company with a footprint across 42 states, we understand the importance of taking care of those in our local communities who are struggling, and we are grateful to organizations like Shoebox Ministry for their dedication to those who need it the most.”

Suburban Propane’s donation provided 1000 hygiene kits, which are each designed to provide care for up to 30 days and will contain essential items including: soap, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, razors, feminine care products, socks, and more. Employees from Suburban Propane’s SuburbanRNG Stanfield facility assembled kits along with volunteers from Shoebox Ministry at the nonprofit’s Phoenix location.

“In these trying times, there are so many homeless, working poor, domestic abuse survivors and others who cannot afford essential hygiene items. We rely on donations from businesses and from individuals to allow us to provide hygiene kits to our agency partners,” said Adele Crowley, Volunteer Coordinator, Shoebox Ministry. “We at Shoebox Ministry are thankful to Suburban Propane for their generosity. Their donation and help to pack kits will enable us to help restore some dignity to the people who we serve.”

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Columbus, OH; Sacramento, CA; Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.