Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today united with Move America Forward a Sacramento, CA-based nonprofit military charity that sends care packages filled with essential items to deployed military service members.

“Suburban Propane proudly supports our military and is a longtime veteran employer,” said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “We’re honored to team up with Move America Forward to provide essential supplies to our deployed troops, and show their families that they are respected and cared for back home.”

Suburban Propane’s donation provided more than 200 care packages, which were packed today by local Suburban Propane employees. The packages contain a variety of essential non-perishable items; including gourmet coffee, snacks, protein bars, SPF sunscreen and lip balm, bug repellent, magazines, phone cards, instant lunches, batteries, personal hygiene kits, handmade items, and letters of encouragement. Each care package provides a taste of home to up to 10 military personnel, serving more than 1,000 deployed troops.

“Being a United States Navy Veteran who served in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, I understand firsthand the challenges and sacrifices our troops and their families make,” said Scott Raab, Outreach Director, Move America Forward and United States Navy Veteran (OEF/OIF). “The generous donation from Suburban Propane to our care package program is truly impactful. It shows how companies like Suburban Propane make a difference by supporting our deployed troops and bringing comfort to their families back home. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to our military community.”

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Huntsville, AL; Syracuse and Albany, NY; Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.