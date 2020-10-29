Stuzo, the leading provider of intelligent 1:1 loyalty, contactless commerce, and modern digital storefront technology for Convenience and Fuel Retailers, announced today that NCR Corporation has certified its Open Commerce Transact product, inclusive of its Mobile Payment Processing Application (MPPA) with NCR’s point of sale systems for contactless digital payments.

“Given today’s environment, retailer priorities have shifted to removing physical contact with hardware wherever possible,” said Gunter Pfau, Founder and CEO, Stuzo. “The integrated technology solutions we’re offering with NCR enable retailers to offer digital store experiences that empower customers to avoid coming into physical contact with a pin pad at the pump or in the store, dipping a credit card into a card reader at the pump or in the store, or if preferred, to skip coming into physical contact with the store at all.”

The integration between Open Commerce Transact and NCR enables contactless digital payment experiences for pay at pump, pay in store at the POS, and pay for car washes. Additionally, utilizing NCR’s open APIs with Open Commerce Transact, buy ahead and mobile self-checkout for store merchandise becomes an option for retailers to enable in-store pickup, curbside pickup, forecourt delivery, and/or offsite delivery, thereby empowering customers to skip the checkout counter or skip the inside of the store entirely.

“Stuzo is excited to extend our secure, high-performing, enterprise solutions to more retail operators,” continued Pfau. “Our primary goals as a company are to help retailers know and activate more customers and more data than any other provider and to remove unnecessary contact and friction from the store experience.”

Open Commerce Transact enables payments via mobile, connected car, web, voice (i.e. Alexa Auto), wearables (i.e. Apple Watch / Android Wear OS), and other digital endpoints. Additionally, Stuzo’s Open Commerce Experience product helps retailers accelerate time to market with branded iOS and Android mobile applications that include the contactless commerce experiences as outlined above.

Open Commerce Transact integrates with NCR’s POS solution and supports leading digital payment methods, including open loop credit and debit cards via all major payment processors and networks, closed loop credit and debit cards, stored value / gift cards, fleet card networks, digital options including as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Samsung Pay, etc., and direct bank debit.