Stuzo, a leading provider of unified loyalty, digital payments, and cross-channel customer experience products, powered by its open commerce platform and patent pending Wallet Steering System, announced the appointment of Ken Parent—a convenience and fuel retail industry veteran, NACS executive committee and board member to its board of directors.

“A number of factors attracted me to Stuzo,” said Ken Parent. “First and foremost, I believe Stuzo’s Wallet Steering System is the only proven solution for generating outsized business outcomes for convenience and fuel retailers.”

“I am philosophically aligned with Stuzo’s approach to business, its company values, and have tremendous respect for its executive leadership team,” continued Parent. “Additionally, I am a believer that our industry must transform to retain and grow market share and the core of that transformation resides at the intersection of intelligent loyalty, connected technology, and data. Among all suppliers in our industry, Stuzo has proven it possesses superior capabilities in this area.”

“We know Ken’s role on our board will further shape how we deliver value for our customers,” said Gunter Pfau, Founder & CEO, Stuzo. “Ken has deep domain expertise as a seasoned operator across the Convenience and Fuel Retail industry.”

Parent has a long history at Pilot, having joined in 1996 as a region manager. Since then, he has held various leadership positions in the company, such as SVP of Operations, Marketing, and Human Resources, Chief Operating Officer, and President. Prior to his impressive tenure at Pilot, Ken spent 10+ years in field and staff management at Mobil Oil.

“Ken will help ensure our business is myopically focused on driving meaningful business results for our customers, greater than any of our competitors,” added Pfau.

“Stuzo’s unique approach to aligning closely with its customers as a true business partner has enabled Stuzo to support its customers with improved business performance at levels I’ve never seen before in my career,” added Parent. “I am excited to bring my expertise and insights to help Stuzo and its customers reach their highest potential.”

Parent’s board appointment at Stuzo begins effective immediately.

Stuzo, with its Open Commerce product suite and patent pending Wallet Steering™ System, empowers Convenience & Fuel Retailers to gain more share of wallet and customer lifetime value than possible with any other solution provider.