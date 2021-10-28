Stuzo announced that its Open Commerce product suite has been selected by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to bring to market an e-commerce solution across its Marathon branded sites.

Marathon is bringing these new capabilities to market to help its dealer/distributor network of customers:

Grow incremental consumer sales across emerging mobile-first consumer channels.

Provide its customers with an interactive consumer engagement dashboard, leveraging data for personalized, dealer-specific offers.

Establish a digital platform to improve consumer retention and grow consumer lifetime value.