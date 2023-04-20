Stuzo, the only provider of its patent pending Wallet Steering solution, powered by its Open Commerce® product bundle, announced the launch of Retailer Connect, its fourth software product focused on empowering retailers to generate unmatched business outcomes and value.

Stuzo launched Retailer Connect to address a set of significant business opportunities resulting from current solution gaps in the market for major energy and company owned and operated

retailers, including:

Enabling corporate management to set, measure, and reward Wallet Steering program performance and outcomes for site-level participation in corporate-run programs (including loyalty/rewards, customer engagement, and digital/mobile payments)

Enabling corporate management to attribute Wallet Steering program member acquisition and transaction volume to specific site-level employees, stores and regions

Providing visibility for site-level management into corporate-run program objectives, which generates buy-in and support from site-level employeesEnabling site-level management to participate in and augment corporate-run programs, including brining a site-level brand and existing backcourt program to life alongside a corporate-run program

“The need and demand for Retailer Connect is so strong that we had two customers – a 5,000+ site operator and a 7,000+ site operator – procure our new product before launch so they could

be first in line for rollout, which is now actively underway,” said Aaron McLean, Chief Marketing Officer, Stuzo. “We are thrilled to further enhance the value proposition Open Commerce

delivers to retailers with another differentiated outcome-focused product.”

Stuzo is the only loyalty and commerce technology supplier in the industry offering a contractual performance guarantee, committing Stuzo to deliver 50% more program members and 50%

more program transactions relative to a retailer’s current program.

For more information, please reach out to Stuzo at hello@stuzo.com.