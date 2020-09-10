Stuzo, a leading provider of intelligent 1:1 loyalty, contactless commerce, and modern digital storefront technology and W. Capra Consulting Group, a leading consultancy in consumer engagement, retail technology, payments, loyalty, security, fraud management, and strategic implementation, announced today that W. Capra has become a preferred implementation and managed services partner for Stuzo’s Open Commerce Transact Mobile Payment Processing Application (“MPPA”) product.

“W. Capra has established itself as a leader in payments and technology consulting and implementation services in the Fuel and Convenience Retail industry,” said Jake Kiser, Chief Customer Officer at Stuzo. “W. Capra, being experts at implementation and operationalization of payments technologies, combined with our software product capabilities and expertise, offers our customers the ability to decrease time to market and costs involved in operationalizing an MPPA at scale as compared with any other option on the market today.”

“Stuzo is a leader in contactless commerce and customer activation technology in the fuel and cnvenience retail industry,” said Pat Raycroft, Partner at W. Capra Consulting Group. “By incorporating industry standards in the Open Commerce product suite, Stuzo has reduced the complexity that has hampered many mobile and contactless efforts. We are confident that our joint offering built around both organizations’ core competencies—W. Capra’s professional services along with Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite—will help retailers accelerate their adoption of contactless commerce capabilities.”

Stuzo and W. Capra have partnered to create a high-value, quick-to-market, supportable and expandable digital offering. Stuzo’s MPPA and Open Commerce Activate intelligent 1:1 loyalty technology coupled with W. Capra’s implementation and operational consulting services delivers this unique value proposition to Fuel and Convenience retailers.

For more information, contact Stuzo at hello@stuzo.com and W. Capra at info@wcapra.com.