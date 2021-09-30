The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) welcomed new findings published by Transport Energy Strategies (TES) on the role ethanol plays to displace harmful aromatics from gasoline blends and further reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“ACE thanks the researchers for this study highlighting the fact that ethanol’s carbon footprint is better than many current models indicate, particularly when accounting for the role ethanol plays to replace harmful aromatics in gasoline-ethanol blends. This study strengthens the case we’ve been making for several years to regulatory bodies about the importance of applying the latest lifecycle science,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “We hope future lifecycle models will credit ethanol for the role it plays in displacing aromatics in gasoline.”

“This research aligns with ACE’s multi-year engagement with administration and legislative officials, as well as scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory in regards to properly valuing corn ethanol’s low carbon and high octane attributes,” Jennings added.