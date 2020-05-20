StrasGlobal, a leading provider of contract operations for gas stations and convenience stores around the country has deployed new initiatives for its clients during the COVID-19 crisis – online ordering and curbside delivery among them.

In early March StrasGlobal created, and shared with the convenience store industry, its comprehensive, tactical COVID-19 Response Plan to communicate procedures that can quickly be implemented to protect the health of its teams and customers.

As a contract operations company, StrasGlobal did not have an online ordering and pickup program before COVID-19, but knew it would be essential for its customers as part of its contactless response to the coronavirus pandemic.

StrasGlobal President Roy Strasburger says, “We have been looking at several loyalty and mobile ordering programs for a while, but obviously this crisis required immediate action. We were able to internally set up a mobile order and payment system through Square and to launch our proprietary ordereveryday.com website within a few weeks.” He went on to say, “We have successfully piloted online ordering and curbside delivery at two stores. The test has gone so well that we are rolling it out to more of our locations over the next month. Our store managers and other employees are very excited about the positive customer reaction.”

OrderEveryday.com offers beverages, snacks, tobacco and essential grocery items. A foodservice menu is in development. The average order is about double the size of the average in-store purchases.

According to StrasGlobal Chief Operating Officer Perry Kilgo, “Operationally, the process has been smoother than we expected. Our customers appreciate curbside delivery during the COVID-19 crisis due to the social distancing aspect, which will likely extend for months, and we anticipate moving into home delivery very shortly.”

“What has been a pleasant surprise for us,” says Roy Strasburger, “is how quickly we have been able to launch this program. It’s a real credit to our operations team that they were able to research and execute this new initiative during the COVID-19 crisis. We think this is an effective model for other small retailers—even single store operators. We are happy to provide information to others about how we did it.”