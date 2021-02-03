Story Distributing Company, operators of Casey’s Corner Convenience Stores and a full line branded wholesaler and retailer of petroleum fuel products in Montana, has successfully closed its sale transaction to Parkland through its U.S. based subsidiary (“Parkland USA”).

Story Distributing Company was formed in April of 1976 by Doug Alexander when he purchased the assets of Story Motor Supply, the oldest operating petroleum distributor in the State of Montana. Nelson Story, Jr. the son of Bozeman founding father, Nelson Story, formed Story Motor Supply in 1905. Dan Alexander, president and sole shareholder of Story Distributing, subsequently expanded his company’s operations to include branded petroleum products from ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Sinclair while growing all aspects of the retail, dealer distribution, and commercial supply operations across the state of Montana.

Story Distributing Company & its employees are very active in the communities they serve. Donating to over 50 separate non-profit and youth programs, its past and present personnel have served as presidents and committee chairmen for many organizations. In addition, Dan Alexander has served on various advisory boards and business improvement forums for suppliers and intends to stay active in the Bozeman business and charitable communities.

Corner Capital Advisors, LLC represented Dan Alexander, Story Distributing, and its affiliates in an M&A financial advisory capacity through its structured sale process of the business assets, while Williams Mullen served as legal counsel to Story Distributing in the sale. Andy Weber of Corner Capital commented “Earning Dan and his family’s trust to assist them in the sale of their family business has been an honor. We are grateful for our relationship and could not be more pleased for them. Knowing Dan, he won’t let any grass grow under his feet in the future either.”

Dan Alexander commented “Corner Capital & Williams Mullen were instrumental in leading & negotiating the sale of Story. From the start of the project through closing, I always felt like I was in good hands with their process, advice & counsel. I know that Story’s employees have a great opportunity with Parkland, and I’m grateful for the new beginnings after the successful close of this transaction.”