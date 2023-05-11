Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming has launched a pilot with FeedbackNow by Forrester to enhance their mission to provide excellent service and convenience to their customers. The pilot includes a combination of Smiley Boxes®, Multiple Choice Buttons, and QR codes in strategic locations throughout the 4 pilot stores to capture customer feedback on food options, overall experience, and restroom cleanliness.

Billy Colemire, Stinker Stores Director of Marketing, said, “We’re excited to test new ways to hear the voice of our customers. We will collect data from various parts of our stores during the pilot and determine the best way to use this dynamic new service to further improve our customer experience. We also hope to use customer feedback to tailor the food offerings to the expectations of each market. With a wide geographic footprint, we expect it will vary significantly.”

FeedbackNow devices collect input and correlate this data in one platform for instant and actionable ways to improve customer experience in real time.

Stinker Stores will be able to test and iterate different ways to respond and improve customer experiences and compare results across stores.

FeedbackNow also partners with several other c-store chains to bring instant and actionable information to improve customer experiences in real time. Find out how this innovative solution can make a difference at your stores and learn more at www.FeedbackNow.com.