Lubrication Specialties (LSI), manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret, has announced the addition of Steve Green to the company’s dealer sales management. As Hot Shot’s Secret’s dealer sales manager, Green will be responsible for developing the strategy to expand the Hot Shot’s Secret dealer network supporting multiple markets – performance, racing, truck, agriculture, RV, and fleet. He will be responsible for developing the sales staff, territories, promotions, and customer support to ensure a robust sales network for the growing Hot Shot’s Secret product line.

Green, a self-professed car guy, has two decades of solid sales management experience working for companies in automotive and heavy-duty transportation aftermarkets, outdoor shooting sports, and law enforcement equipment where he was responsible for retail, OEM, and national accounts and managed internal and external sales teams to build customer loyalty and new business. Experienced in domestic and international sales and working across all distribution channels, he has incorporated successfully cross-functional management methodology to build efficiencies and anticipate issues that could affect sales profitability while promoting more effective communications between departments.

Lubrication Specialties President, Brett Tennar says, “Steve can quickly assess a sales team’s weaknesses and strengths and then develop a strategy to build a cohesive team focused on supporting existing dealers and building new avenues for dealer expansion. We have confidence that he has the skill set to build a dealer network that is fully supported with the collateral, loyalty programs, planogram materials, product information, pricing, and promotions to be successful.”

Hot Shot’s Secret manufactures over 50 performance chemical solutions for diesel and gas-powered engines including fuel and oil additives, engine, transmission and gear oils, coolant, gun oil, spray lubricants as well as oil filtration kits, and oil and fuel analysis services. Top products include the number one diesel product in the USA – Everyday Diesel Treatment®, Diesel Extreme®, Stiction Eliminator®, Gasoline Extreme®, and EDT+ Winter Defense®.

For more information about Lubrication Specialties Inc., visit LubricationSpecialties.com. For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret visit HotShotSecret.com. To speak directly with one of Hot Shot’s Secret dealer sales team, call toll-free 800-341-6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.