Techniche, a global technology company that helps organizations manage and optimize the performance of their critical operational assets, announced the appointment of Steve Brady as Head of Sales Americas. Brady will lead the North America business development team in helping customers in the convenience, petroleum and wider retail industries drive down maintenance costs and optimize network infrastructure with Techniche’s powerful maintenance management (Urgent) and high-performance network monitoring (Statseeker) solutions.

The new Head of Sales role strengthens Techniche’s position in the North American market and demonstrates their focus and commitment in servicing new and existing customers across the region, including Parkland Corporation, Global Partners, BP, CVS, Walmart and other leading retailers.

Brady has had more than 30 years of sales and marketing leadership experience and managed teams that supported more than $30 billion in annual sales. He also developed and maintained exceptional relations in the convenience and fuel retailing sector.

”Steve is an outstanding addition to our Techniche team,” said Tom Caldwell, CEO of Techniche Americas and global CTO. ”Fuel retailers and convenience store operators worldwide use Urgent to control maintenance costs and ensure compliance. Steve is passionate about the forecourt and convenience industry and has a rich history of working with leading brands. He combines this industry experience with a true understanding of what it takes to deliver client success.”

Tom continued: ”As Techniche expands its business in the United States and Canada, Steve’s sales leadership, and ability to develop top performing sales teams, will help accelerate the company’s growth. I am excited to have Steve on board.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the Techniche team, said Steve Brady. “My entire career has been spent in the convenience and petroleum industry, and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing best-in-class facilities maintenance management and network monitoring solutions for current and future Techniche customers.”