The NPGA Benchmarking Council provides valuable opportunities for propane marketers to explore new ideas by comparing business practices with other marketers who share the same challenges. The Benchmarking Council is an official business council of the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA), along with Women in Propane (WIP) and the Cylinder Exchange Council. Benefits of joining the Benchmarking Council include:

Learning new ideas from colleagues to help meet challenges

Sharing successes with others to improve the industry

Networking with 100+ propane marketers from across the country

Scholarships earmarked for the children of Benchmarking Council member company employees

The Council hosts meetings three times per year. Council members are placed into small groups that are carefully constructed to encourage the open exchange of ideas and avoid marketplace conflicts. Topics for discussion are decided upon by the members of each group and may include any aspect of the business such as personnel matters, business operations, financial practices, and bulk truck configuration. The next Benchmarking Council meeting is March 9-10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Council has grown over the past 27 years to include hundreds of members from all parts of the country. You are invited to join the conversation! Submit your contact information here; you will be placed in a group that best suits your needs and avoids competitive conflict. For more information, contact NPGA’s Eric Sears.