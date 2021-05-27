Speedway Transport Operations, the private fuel delivery fleet for Speedway, is hiring 100 drivers over the next 100 days to fill growth-related fuel delivery driving positions.

Full-time and part-time driving positions are open primarily in the Southeast United States, with focus on fleets based in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida. Speedway Transport Operations will provide and pay for a fuel delivery driver training program for drivers with class-A commercial driver’s license and hazmat and tanker endorsements. If drivers with one or more years of fuel delivery experience meet Speedway Transport Operations qualifications, they will receive an additional bonus .

Benefits are available immediately upon hire for full-time Speedway Transport Operations employees. Health, dental, and vision coverage, and paid time off (sick, vacation, and holiday pay) are all options to select for drivers and their families. Drivers can build a career with weekly pay, safety bonuses (quarterly and annual), referral bonuses, 401(k) with company match, and tuition reimbursement.

Interested? Text drive4speedway to 25000 to talk to a recruiter or visit www.drive4speedway.com to learn more about this great opportunity to join a premier private fuel delivery fleet.