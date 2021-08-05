SPATCO Energy Solutions, a leading fueling equipment and services provider in the Southeast, completed the acquisitions of The Southern Company of North Little Rock and Adams Tank & Lift, leading single-source petroleum providers in Arkansas and Florida respectively. The combined companies will have over 600 employees with 350+ technicians and 23 offices across 10 states in the Southeast.

SPATCO has 85+ years of experience as a provider for petroleum equipment, installation, maintenance and environmental compliance with a full breadth of services, cutting edge technology and turnkey solutions. SoCo and AT&L are equally well-respected full-service, comprehensive fuel distribution providers with long-standing histories within the industry. SoCo is the market leader in Arkansas and a first-mover in providing environmental services to the industrial and petroleum industries. AT&L serves nearly all of Florida with a best-in-class technician base, able to install and service most brands of equipment.

“The combination of these three companies is an exciting opportunity for our team members, customers, vendors and communities,” said President & CEO of SPATCO John Force. “The companies are highly synergistic with an emphasis on service and innovation. Together we are laser-focused on continuing to grow our business, invest in our people and better serve our customer base with cutting-edge technology, expanding capabilities and broader geographic reach. I’ve known Michael Shelby and Andy Adams for years and having the opportunity to work with such strong leaders is icing on the cake.”

CEO of SoCo Michael Shelby and President of AT&L Andy Adams will continue to run operations in their respective geographies and join SPATCO’s leadership team. “I’ve worked on projects with SPATCO for many years and the resources they bring to the table will allow us to take our operation to the next level,” said Michael Shelby. “We are equally excited to offer our team the opportunity to leverage SPATCO’s one-of-a-kind, expert training programs.”

Andy Adams commented, “When looking for a partner to entrust with our second-generation family-owned business, I could have sold to others but decided on SPATCO because of their culture and reputation. I was confident that my team and customers would be well taken care of.”

These investments accelerate SPATCO’s long-term strategy focused on growth both organically and through additional acquisitions. SPATCO is backed by lead investor Kian Capital Partners along with co-investors RF Investment Partners and PA Capital.