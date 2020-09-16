SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, announced today that Southern Tank Transport, a leading bulk transportation fleet based in the Southeast, achieved significant safety improvements — including multiple driver exonerations and a 77% incident reduction — within six months of deploying the SmartDrive program.

“As the first company to haul bulk loads of gasoline and cement in South Carolina, safety has always been a top priority for us,” stated Trey Sires, manager of safety and risk, Southern Tank Transport. “We strive to stay in the 90th percentile rating of our insurance captive and SmartDrive helps guarantee we do.”

A major carrier for Lhoist, LaFarge Holcim and Argos, among other top bulk commodity companies, Southern Tank was established in 1934 and has an impressive safety history. The fleet’s decision to deploy video-based safety across its 250 trucks was rooted in its aim to do everything possible to maintain its record.

“Although we’re a safe company, liability is a big issue,” continued Sires. “Our drivers were involved in accidents I knew were not their fault. I needed a way to prove their innocence and SmartDrive does that. Also, with the SmartDrive managed service and easy coaching workflow, we have been able to utilize videos as teaching tools to further situational awareness and accident avoidance techniques. We have seen a significant reduction in collision frequency, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars saved. Given this direct impact to our bottom line, we realize that installing this video safety program is having an immediate positive effect that will continue into the future.”

Southern Tank is a partner in the Raffles Insurance captive, actively participating in collaborative initiatives designed to help member companies and the group as a whole improve risk profiles. In alignment with Raffles’ partnership criteria, Southern Tank’s management is committed to safety and the company’s loss experience is equal to, or better than, the industry average.

When considering its safety technology options, the Southern Tank team researched a number of video safety programs. “When reviewing other programs, it became immediately evident that SmartDrive was superior,” commented Sires. “SmartDrive is less complicated than other options, offers reporting and results that are easier to understand, and we have received exceptional service and support.”

“The speed at which Southern Tank Transport achieved substantial improvement in collision frequency, coupled with a number of driver exonerations, exemplifies the results we see among other bulk fleets that adopt the SmartDrive program,” stated Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. “Trey and his team have experienced first-hand the cost savings associated with a comprehensive, proactive approach to safety. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Southern Tank and look forward to helping the company sustain its notable safety profile.”

In addition to reducing fleet risk, benefits of the SmartDrive program have extended to include customer service enhancements at Southern Tank. With video capture on demand, drivers can initiate recording as needed to document circumstances surrounding delivery and pick up.

“Customers are always concerned about potential delays in their deliveries, and with SmartDrive, our drivers can visually record circumstances and vehicles ahead of them loading materials,” added Sires. “This video evidence helps with customer service by informing our customers of what’s causing any delay. For anyone considering a video safety program, SmartDrive will help you improve fleet safety, protect your drivers’ CDLs from unwarranted violations, retain customers and positively impact your bottom line.”