Sound Payments launched the Aries 8 for the pay-at-the-pump solution, Sound Easy Pump, at the M-PACT Food and Convenience tradeshow.

The Aries 8 is the newest hardware running the cloud-based, retrofit EMV solution. It provides greater flexibility and opportunity for future innovation. Sound Easy Pump is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less without purchasing pumps or closing a station. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN.

“Station owners are multi-taskers, often working long hours – they deserve the best in technology at affordable prices. They are integral to our daily lives and should have the latest solutions to support their customers,” said Andrew Russell, President of Sound Payments. “The most unfortunate event is when I hear of a station closing its doors or upgrading at astronomical prices because they were not aware of Sound Easy Pump. We want to change that.”

With its sleek and modern design, the Aries 8 seamlessly integrates into the existing pumps at stations. Installation of the Aries 8 is even more simplified than the IM20 solution, decreasing the total install time. Stations can remain open during the installation and simultaneously run their new and old systems until completed.

Sound Payments is accepting pre-orders with device rollouts in the third quarter. There are options for existing customers to upgrade from the IM20 device.

“Aries 8 is a powerful, high-resolution and customer-engaging solution,” said Ray Prothero, VP of product and program management at Sound Payments. “With its attractive, natural pump integration, interactive and compelling screen design, it’s sure to entice C-Store customers to fuel and stay.”

Aries 8 builds retailer loyalty all while offering the security of PCI certified Payment solution. It is priced at a point for station owners to upgrade their stations cost-effectively. Many stations face fees for not being PCI compliant in addition to chargebacks from not being EMV compliant. Sound Easy Pump is one-third of the cost of comparable options and easily eliminates those fees and prevents fraud at their station.

The traditional cost of replacing pumps to accept EMV is over $18,000 per pump and downtime for the station, resulting in loss of business. Sound Easy Pump is PCI 5 compliant and PCI 6 ready.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit our website.