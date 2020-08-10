Sound Payments, a multi-channel technology company and National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of publicly traded IDT Corporation and a leading provider of a Point of Sale network plus NRS PAY credit card processing, announced a partnership today that will bring EMV to the pump to more stations nationwide.

“We founded NRS with the mission to help independent retailers across the U.S. survive and thrive amidst goliath competition,” said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. “Many gas stations lacking a high budget for technology, experience challenges with integrating the backend of their pumps and minimart. Having the option to use one POS and payment acceptance venue for both gas pumps and the on-site store makes reconciliation for accounting less challenging for gas station owners and more convenient for their customers.”

With the need in the industry and the April 2021 deadline to enable EMV at the pump, the companies have aligned to help deliver a more affordable, retrofit solution. NRS is always looking to up the ante with its technological advances. Marrying its POS and NRS PAY payment acceptance services with the Petro industry is a natural next step.

“Our partnership with NRS means more stations will benefit from a semi-integrated solution that cost-effectively enables EMV at the pump,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “We understand the challenges stations face nationwide regarding the EMV pump upgrade, and we are proud to have a solution that helps.”

Sound Easy Pump™ supports QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, MSR, EMV chip and PIN, NFC for Apple Pay and Google Pay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and includes a built-in security camera. The device is simple to install with only one cord for power.

Sound Easy Pump eliminates the need to purchase new pumps and close stations during installation. The direct-to-processor transaction connection uses point-to-point encryption so it is more secure and will eliminate many types of fraud that are common today. In addition, the platform is flexible so it can easily support future innovations.

From its inception, National Retail Solutions has proven itself as the nation’s foremost point of sale network, with more than 11,000 systems throughout the US. The NRS POS+, with robust hardware and powerful software plus optional premium features and accessories, has fast gained popularity and prominence among small and midsized groceries, convenience, liquor and tobacco stores, and gas stations nationwide. NRS currently provides point of sale hardware and services to more than 300 independent stations, providing them POS hardware and software without pump connection.