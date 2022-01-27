Sound Payments has announced that Sound Easy Pump is now approved by Sinclair Oil and has started installations, making it simple for thousands of stations to become EMV compliant.

Sinclair is a family-owned, vertically integrated oil company involved in all aspects of the petroleum industry—from oil and gas exploration to motor fuel distribution. They have more than 1,500 branded Sinclair stations in 29 states.

“The ease of installation, automatic upgrades, hardware replacement warranty, all-in-one units, excellent reporting and details through the site portal made Sound Easy Pump the best choice,” said Alex Hattenhauer, owner of Hattenhauer Distributors.

Sound Payments has installed Sound Easy Pump at 14 Sinclair stations. If a Sinclair station has not updated their pumps to EMV or is having issues with another vendor’s EMV solution, they can contact Sound Payments directly. Additionally, Sound Payments is offering Sinclair stations free EMV hardware* for the first pump. This is in addition to the $500 rebate for each EMV reader announced by Sinclair.

“We are excited about working with Sinclair stations and are helping them easily upgrade without closing doors or a hefty price tag,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “In addition to an easy solution to become EMV compliant, Sound Easy Pump also provides all the features that consumers have come to expect such as contactless technology at no additional charge.”

Sound Easy Pump is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. Sound Payments does not require stations to change their in-store POS system or processors.

“We are upgrading stations every day and building partnerships with industry leaders like Sinclair,” said Mike White, senior vice president of Petro Solutions. “We know how much not being upgraded hurts station owners. We see it in chargebacks but also the loss of business—when a station makes a customer come in to pay, the customer just drives to the next station.”

The convenience store industry reached the point as of April of 2021 where it must comply with the latest credit-card security standards at fuel pumps. Gasoline retailers must integrate chip-enabled credit- and debit-card hardware and software in their fuel pumps (often called EMV compliance, referring to Europay, Mastercard and Visa payment cards) or risk paying the cost of future chargebacks caused by skimmers at the pump.

For more information about upgrading with Sound Easy Pump, email us at petrosales@soundpayments.com or call (844) 319-5635. If you are a Sinclair station owner, please visit https://soundpayments.com/sinclair/.

*First pump EMV hardware upgrade, which includes EMV (IM20) hardware on both fueling points only. Installation and monthly operational costs are not included in the offer. Must commit to a minimum of a four pump installation. Can not be combined with other Sound Payments offers, but can be combined with Sinclair’s Rebate Program.