Sound Payments welcomed two additional industry experts to the petroleum team to accommodate continued growth and its plans to offer more technology solutions in the petroleum industry beyond EMV at the pump.

Additionally, Sound Payments recently promoted Mike White to senior vice president of its petroleum channel. White is an experienced industry veteran who has already made an impact in a short time and is working to build a team to accommodate the continued growth.

“We see lots of opportunities to help stations nationwide with better, more affordable technology solutions as part of IoT and customers’ desires for digital convenience,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “We are proud of the professional, experienced talent we have attracted to our company to help deliver EMV at the pump as well as other technology we are working to deliver.”

Chad Ellis will serve as the Western region vice president of sales for the Petroleum Channel and will help lead efforts for Sound Easy Pump in his region. Ellis has 15+ years of experience in the payment processing and petroleum retail POS/payments industry and was most recently director of business development for P97 Networks, Inc. Prior to that he worked for Verifone for 7 years and was responsible for major oil clients, including BP, Shell, Chevron, CITGO and others.

His experience will help support Sound Payment’s efforts to offer more technology and software solutions in the petroleum industry. Sound Payments’ disruptive EMV technology is the first of many planned IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to come in the petroleum industry and is working on opportunities beyond the forecourt, including electric vehicle charging stations, air, vacuum machines, carwash, and drive-thru. Sound Payments cloud allows for all solutions to come together on one platform and dashboard.

Sound Payments also welcomed Joshua Pierre who will lead the Eastern region as the vice president of sales. He worked for Cash Depot for nearly 20 years in numerous roles and was promoted to the senior territory manager/national sales. He also worked for DRB and most recently was an independent representative for businesses in the industry. His diverse skill set and experience will serve the petroleum team well.

“Chad and Josh will play an integral role in the growth of the company,” said Mike White, senior vice president of the petroleum channel. “With their knowledge of the industry and motivation to succeed, they both will be great additions to our team.”

The small petroleum retailers that support rural areas across America struggle to justify the expense of new gasoline dispensers or costly retrofit kits. EMV conversion has been a challenge for even the most prominent companies with deep pockets. It is a capital expense with no return on investment. However, the consequence of doing nothing could put a store out of business.

In addition to enabling EMV at the pump, Sound Easy Pump also includes touchless mobile payments.

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. Sound Payments works with petroleum industry marketers, jobbers, resellers and station owners. It has a growing number of partners, including Freedom Electronics, NRS, Petrotech POS, PCS, Heartland, PAX Technology and more.

