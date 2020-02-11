SloanLED, a leader in light technology for over 60 years, announces the restructuring of its Executive Team and Organization, beginning with the key return of former President & CEO, Steve Shotwell. Shotwell, a long-time veteran of the company and instrumental in its growth in the sign industry, rejoins SloanLED in a new role as Chief Operating Officer and will lead Global Sign, Spa, and Classical Sales, Customer Service, as well as the Supply Chain Team and supporting network. Shotwell’s strong operational background combined with his years of sales leadership are expected to give SloanLED an edge as it seeks to tighten its inventory controls and expand its levels of service to its sign customers and channel partners. Steve starts with SloanLED on March 16.

On the product side, after nearly 20 years of leadership within SloanLED, Bruce Quaal has been named Chief Technology Officer and will lead the company’s Product Marketing, New Product Development, and Manufacturing Engineering and Quality Teams. Quaal brings a tremendous depth of knowledge of the company’s products, customers, and markets, with a vision for future needs, and this change will better position SloanLED to maximize opportunities, minimize obstacles, and demonstrate new flexibility to the industries it serves.

“These are exciting times at SloanLED,” explained Tom Beyer, SloanLED President & CEO. “Between Steve rejoining the company in a brand-new role, to the strategic changes in leadership structure, today’s announcement marks a major milestone in SloanLED’s evolution as we reaffirm our commitment to our customers and channel partners. This is the team that will guide us as an organization to maximize our future objectives.”

“I am very excited to return to SloanLED,” commented Steve Shotwell, “a company that I worked very hard to help build and, along with the other executive staff and worldwide SloanLED Team, look forward to driving the company into the future as it continues to deliver superior products, service, support to the industries we serve.”

Jo Lamoreaux will continue in her role as Chief Financial Officer. With another year of experience, Jo has entrenched herself in understanding SloanLED’s business and most importantly, showing a determined elasticity in working with all parts of the team. Lamoreaux continues to oversee the company’s Finance Team and Information Technology.

Tom Beyer continues as President & CEO and will oversee the North American Lighting Systems Division, Marketing, and Human Resources.