ADD Systems (Advanced Digital Data, Inc.), a leading supplier of software solutions for the convenience store and energy distribution industries, is proud to partner with GoSkip, Inc., a leader in the industry of contactless mobile checkout for retailers.

With the Skip app, shoppers can scan and pay for items in-store, or they can order ahead away from the store and have their items delivered curbside or at the pump. The app frees up the store personnel from processing the transaction allowing them to focus on creating a better customer experience.

ADD brings its efficient c-store back office software, interfacing to all major POS devices. Their process automation and powerful analytic capabilities add efficiency and simplified decision-making with an accurate, real-time picture of store activity.

Skip was first introduced to ADD Systems after working with a longtime ADD customer, Ayers Oil Co. Skip and ADD Systems partnered to create a seamless integration between ADD’s back office software and SKIP’s mobile solution. The partnership adds a synergy perfect for the technological advancements needed today.

When asked about working with ADD Systems, Dave Baker, Director of Sales and Partnerships at Skip said, “We’re very excited to be able to work with ADD Systems to offer our unique contactless checkout platform to their c-store clients. With our newly integrated platforms, our shared clients can now deploy a safe contactless checkout option for their customers.”

Chris Kiernan, ADD Systems’ Director of Operations—Retail / Wholesale, shared his optimism about the new partnership. “Partnering with Skip has enabled us to provide our clients with a great solution for today’s requirements for a touchless, frictionless shopping experience. We’re happy to extend the ADD eStore pricebook to the Skip mobile app and pull back sales to make the reconciliation process simple and seamless to our clients and to add our powerful analytics.

Skip is transforming consumer’s shopping experience by providing mobile checkout for all. The frictionless checkout enables a high-tech in-store experience that places control directly in the hands of the consumer. To learn more about Skip, visit https://getskip.com.