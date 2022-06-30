Mark Truman, Chief Revenue Officer @EdgePetrol

Mark has been working in the software space since 2010, where he helped energy companies grow through greater insight and analytics whilst working at GlobalData in London. In 2017 Mark helped launch the EdgePetrol product by listening closely to the challenges of the retail fuel market and helping tailor both the solution and the service to solve them. He is responsible for the customer life cycle, from marketing to sales to retention.