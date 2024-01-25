Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is pleased to announce that its fall 2023 giving campaign, Fueling Folds of Honor, raised more than $635,000 to support the children and spouses of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders by providing educational scholarships.

Through the month of October and November, a portion of fuel purchased at participating Sinclair-branded retail locations and three dollars for every new DINOPAY® user was set aside for Folds of Honor through the generous support of participating Sinclair-branded retail partners and customers. It is estimated that more than 127 educational scholarships of $5,000 each will go to families of fallen veterans and first responders in areas served by Sinclair stations.

“We believe strongly in the importance of education and supporting our veterans and first responders,” said Fergie Theriault, vice president of branded marketing, HF Sinclair. “I am grateful for the commitment of our station partners. With their campaign participation this year and last, we have raised more than $1.56 million for Folds of Honor, supporting their goal of creating educational opportunities.”

Additionally, HF Sinclair contributed towards the campaign by way of a corporate matching grant initiative.

For more information about which locations participated in Fueling Folds of Honor visit SinclairFuelingFolds.com or SinclairOil.com for details about Sinclair Oil.