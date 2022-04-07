Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell USA, Inc., and Shell Chemical LP, subsidiaries of Shell plc, has completed the sale of its Chemical LP Refinery in Mobile, Alabama, to Vertex Energy Operating LLC (Vertex Energy), for $75 million in cash plus the value of the hydrocarbon inventory and other closing adjustments and accrued liabilities.

The agreement covers the sale of the Mobile refinery and associated co-located logistics infrastructure, including product racks, an associated dock, and the Blakeley Island Terminal.

As part of its Powering Progress strategy, Shell plans to consolidate its refining footprint to five core Energy and Chemicals parks globally. These locations, including Norco in the U.S. Gulf Coast, will maximize the integration benefits of conventional fuels and chemicals production while also offering new low carbon fuels and performance chemicals. They also offer future potential hubs for sequestration.

Shell has been providing energy to U.S. customers for more than 100 years and plans to remain an energy leader in the country for decades to come.