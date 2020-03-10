Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products U.S., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, announced it is marketing two of its refineries in the United States: Mobile, AL, and Puget Sound near Anacortes, WA.

The decision is consistent with the company’s previously disclosed plans to reshape its refining portfolio globally to leverage Shell’s natural strengths and integration opportunities. “We are refocusing our global presence in line with that of our customers, trading operations, and chemicals plants. This will result in a more valuable, integrated downstream business,” said Robin Mooldijk, EVP Manufacturing.

This process could take many months and may or may not result in a finalized sales transaction. Shell may elect to discontinue the marketing process for one or both assets at any time. If the marketing process does not result in a finalized sales transaction, Shell plans to continue operating the refineries.

“Both refineries have done an excellent job over the last number of years and have made several notable achievements in safety, reliability and performance,” said Mooldijk.

The U.S. Gulf Coast will remain a key manufacturing hub for Shell, along with Rotterdam and Singapore. Likewise, Shell will maintain its marketing presence and continue to honor branded wholesale agreements within both the West and Gulf Coast regions.