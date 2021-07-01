The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities issued an order giving Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, the 50-50 joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US LLC, the right to provide clean offshore wind energy to power the state of New Jersey. Through a rigorous bid and selection process, Atlantic Shores won the rights to provide 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable offshore energy, enough energy to power over 700,000 homes.

Subject to a future investment decision, once constructed Atlantic Shores will develop and operate in a lease area located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of New Jersey between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light. In addition, Atlantic Shores has pledged a range of comprehensive job training, academic, community and manufacturing initiatives to boost the local economy and communities.

“This win by Atlantic Shores progresses Shell’s investment in renewable power and the communities we serve,” said James Cotter, GM of US Offshore Wind. “Shell remains confident about the future of offshore wind and this latest achievement will help us deliver on our low carbon ambitions and help to provide more of the clean power options that the world needs.”

Shell’s target is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society’s progress towards achieving net-zero. As part of the measures to fulfill its targets, Shell is progressing its wind business by building on a foundation of offshore experience and leveraging operational excellence, including safety and cost-efficiency, with positive community and regulatory relationships.