Mayflower Wind Energy LLC , the 50-50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC and OW North America LLC, has been awarded the right to provide 400 MW of offshore wind energy by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and its three biggest utilities as part of Massachusetts’ 83C III offshore wind energy procurement. Combined with its power purchase agreement of 804 MW awarded in 2019 from the 83C II procurement round, Mayflower could deliver more than 1200 MW of clean energy to electricity customers throughout Massachusetts and New England. That is enough energy each day to power over half a million homes and businesses.

With the announcement, Mayflower will start development of the federal lease area and continue pursuing additional energy contracts until the full 2000 MW maximum lease capacity is realized. Subject to a future investment decision, operations are expected to be commissioned in the mid to late 2020s. The award is accompanied by an economic development package that includes commitments to spend up to $42.3 million, including $27 million over 10 years to the South Coast Community Foundation.

“This has been a significant week for our company and renewables businesses. Announcing a substantial expansion of our global solar portfolio along with this considerable offshore wind contract award showcases Shell’s progress towards providing zero- and lower-carbon assets and technologies,” said Wael Sawan, Integrated Gas and Renewables & Energy Solutions Director. “Shell remains committed to meeting our customers’ needs by providing a range of renewable power generation options.”

Shell’s target is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society’s progress towards achieving net-zero. As part of the measures to fulfill its targets, Shell is progressing its wind business by building on a foundation of offshore experience and leveraging operational excellence, including safety and cost-efficiency, with positive community and regulatory relationships.