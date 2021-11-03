Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products U.S. (Shell), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has completed the sale of its Puget Sound Refinery near Anacortes, Washington to a subsidiary of HollyFrontier Corporation, an independent refiner headquartered in Texas (HollyFrontier), for $350 million in cash plus the value of the hydrocarbon inventory, subject to customary closing adjustments. The agreement covers the sale of Shell’s Puget Sound Refinery, the on-site cogeneration facility and the associated logistics infrastructure. Shell will retain product offtake agreements to support its existing retail marketing business in the Pacific Northwest. Shell’s off-site logistics assets are excluded from the sale.
