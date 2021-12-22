Shell New Energies US LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has completed the acquisition of Savion LLC, a large utility-scale solar and energy storage developer in the United States.

Savion specializes in developing solar power and energy storage projects and currently has more than 18 gigawatts of solar power and battery storage under development for a variety of customers, including utilities and major commercial and industrial organizations. Savion will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell under its existing brand within Shell’s Renewables & Energy Solutions Integrated Power business.

The Savion acquisition complements Shell’s existing investments in the United States in a range of zero- and lower-carbon assets and technologies and continues Shell’s strategy to develop an integrated power business as it moves to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society.