Pennzoil-Quaker State Company d/b/a SOPUS Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. that comprises Shell’s US lubricants business, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of TFH Reliability Group, LLC, the parent company of Allied Reliability Inc..

Allied Reliability is a provider of industrial products and services, asset performance management and reliability consultancy services to business-to-business customers in North America. The company works across a wide range of industries and delivers enhancements in the efficiency and reliability of assets.

“In addition to expanding the suite of lubricants products we can offer customers, acquiring a proven, credible player in the industrial services space allows us to offer a ‘products-plus-services’ model that can help customers drive improvements in performance and safety for their equipment,” said Executive Vice President of Global Lubricants, Machteld de Haan. “This fits in perfectly with our global lubricants strategy to grow our premium product offering and presence in the industrial sector, as well as offering complementary services to deliver a strong value proposition for our customers.”

This deal was structured to simultaneously sign and close.