Sheetz, a family owned and operated restaurant and convenience store chain, announced a long-term renewable supply agreement with Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG), the nation’s leading supplier of clean energy solutions, to power nearly 70% of its Pennsylvania facilities with renewable energy.

Backed by Sheetz’s commitment, Constellation has entered into separate long-term power purchase agreements to procure a total of 55 megawatts of renewable energy. The solar projects, which will be developed in Pennsylvania, are expected to achieve commercial operation by January 2024.

Sheetz will receive approximately 110 million kilowatt hours of energy per year from the long-term power purchase agreements, with that energy matched by Green-e® Energy Certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) sourced from renewable facilities located throughout the U.S. Each REC represents the positive environmental attributes of one megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity generated by a renewable power plant. The RECs from the in-development solar projects are not included in this agreement.

The agreement will help Sheetz avoid nearly 78,000 metric tons of carbon emissions associated with its energy use annually, the equivalent of taking nearly 17,000 cars off the road, according to U.S. EPA estimates.

“Sheetz is dedicated to being a responsible steward of our environment,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO at Sheetz. “Through this purchase agreement and partnership with Constellation, Sheetz will be able to power more than 160 stores and approximately 40 other facilities with renewable energy, significantly reducing our environmental impact in Pennsylvania.”

To simplify the purchase, Sheetz will use a solution that builds off of the Constellation Offsite Renewables (CORe) retail power product, which enables the development of, and increases businesses’ access to, renewable energy projects by removing the significant hurdles associated with traditional offsite power purchase agreements (PPAs). By combining the simplified contracting and aggregation process of CORe with the commitment and involvement from sustainability-minded companies, Constellation is able to offer more customers the ability to demonstrate their support of large-scale, offsite renewable energy projects.

“Having worked with Sheetz for several years, it’s clear that this is a company that is steadfast in its commitment to understanding, and ultimately reducing, its carbon footprint,” said Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer, Constellation. “We’re pleased to help Sheetz implement a clean energy solution that will contribute to its broader sustainability goals while introducing new and significant renewable supply to the Pennsylvania region.”

Sheetz has taken significant steps in support of its mission to reduce its overall impact on the environment, including:

Energy-Saving Solutions: Implementing LED lighting, high efficiency HVAC, alternative refrigerants, and advanced Building Automation Systems at new and existing locations.

Alternative Fuels: Offering DC Fast Charging for Electric Vehicles (EV) at more than 75 locations across six states.

Food Donations: Partnering with Feeding America to donate leftover food from its stores to individuals who struggle with hunger in the communities it serves.

Waste Reduction: Sheetz recycles plastic, metal, glass, and paper at 371 stores throughout its footprint where recycling services are available.

Environmental Organizations: Proudly supporting Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPAB) and its Great American Cleanup initiative.

Representing Sheetz, Amerex Energy Services worked with Constellation to design and implement this renewable product structure.