Salary Finance, a leading global provider of financial education and salary-linked benefits for employees, announced that it has partnered with D&H United Fueling Solutions, a leading fueling systems service provider in the Southwest, to provide salary-linked loans to its employees. To date, Salary Finance has saved employees at D&H United Fueling Solutions over $26,000 on interest by helping them avoid borrowing from higher-cost alternatives like credit cards or payday loans.

An essential business that supports critical fueling infrastructure, D&H United has partnered with Salary Finance since September 2019. According to a recent Salary Finance study of nearly 3,000 US workers, more than 40 percent of workers experience financial stress. It is expected that these numbers have only increased due to the current pandemic.

“These are challenging times, and even more so for the essential workers who go to work day in and day out to provide for others”, said Bo Sasnett, CEO of D&H United Fueling Solutions. “During this heightened time of worry and concern, it is more important than ever that we look out for our team members and help alleviate or lessen their stress. We are pleased to offer Salary Finance as a benefit to our employees in need of low-cost, responsible access to credit,”

Dan Macklin, CEO, Salary Finance, Inc., said, “Our data shows that financial stress has an alarming impact on mental and physical health. More than 30% of US workers suffer from anxiety and are prone to panic attacks and 35% have sleepless nights over financial concerns. Too often, employers are hesitant to have meaningful conversations with employees about finances, but our research found that the vast majority of US workers trust their employers to help. We applaud D&H United for providing a valuable benefit to its employees, particularly during this difficult time.