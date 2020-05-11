Ryder System, Inc. announced that Goodyear will become the preferred supplier of tires, retreads and tire management solutions to its vast network of fleet customers across the United States and Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

This new partnership between Ryder, a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation and supply chain solutions, and Goodyear, one of the world’s largest tire makers, brings two transportation companies together to build on their shared goal of providing fleets with the products, technology and service needed to optimize time on the road.

“Tires are one of the most critical and costly maintenance investments for us, and the decision to change supplier brands was not taken lightly,” said Tom Havens, senior vice president and global chief of operations of Ryder’s Fleet Management Solutions business. “We have chosen to partner with Goodyear for its reliable products, vast service network, commitment to innovation, technological advancements in new tire products and the many shared values that exist between our two companies.”

Ryder’s nearly 800 service and maintenance locations across the U.S. and Canada, complemented by Goodyear’s Commercial Tire & Service network of 2,300 locations, will position both companies to better serve Ryder’s customers.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Ryder and its fleet customers,” said Dave Beasley, vice president of Commercial for Goodyear North America. “One of the most exciting benefits of this new partnership is the ability for our two organizations to work together to advance the development of new tires, tire management technologies and solutions to help reduce Ryder’s customers’ downtime through improved cost-per-mile performance.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Ryder and Goodyear are working together to fully implement the new relationship in January 2021.