Ryder System, Inc., a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today announces the appointment of Rob Pluta to vice president and chief technology product officer (CTPO) for Ryder’s Fleet Management Solutions business unit.

Pluta is responsible for leading the development and execution of Ryder customer-facing, new technology and innovation products for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), the company’s largest business segment, which provides full-service leasing, used commercial vehicle sales, commercial rental of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as contract maintenance to customers of all sizes through Ryder’s nearly 800 service locations.

“We’re excited to be able to fill this critical position with someone of the caliber of Rob as we are in a time of increasing disruption within the industry, and Ryder remains focused on being a leader by continuing to develop and deliver new products and services to our customers,” says Karen Jones, chief marketing officer and head of new product development for Ryder. “Rob has a strong track record in understanding the unique needs of the customers in the automotive industry and will fit in nicely into the culture of innovation at Ryder.”

Pluta also plays a critical role in managing Ryder’s industry leading solutions for fleet technology including RyderGyde, the only app of its kind to manage all aspects of a fleet including maintenance, compliance, and roadside assistance; Ryder Telematics, providing customers with ELD solutions designed to keep drivers safe, as well as RyderConnect, a one-stop-shop for categorizing, collecting, and publishing TSP provider data from multiple connected assets in one spot for real-time and predictive maintenance. He will also be instrumental in advancing the electric and autonomous vehicle initiatives for Ryder.

“As an industry leading company across multiple sectors, Ryder is positioned well to continue its initiatives in advanced vehicle technology for fleets, and I could not be more thrilled to play a role in driving new opportunities and shaping the company’s support for customers with innovative solutions,” says Pluta.

Pluta is a 10-year automotive industry veteran with a focus on the digitization of the customer experience, as well as advancing the business through technology solutions addressing industry mobility disruptors such as vehicle electrification and subscription offerings.

Pluta succeeds Rich Mohr, who left the company to pursue other opportunities earlier in 2021.