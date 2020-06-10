Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, announces the “Ryder Relief Program,” where for a limited time buyers can take advantage of two current pre-owned commercial vehicle sales promotions in the United States through June 30, 2020. The sales event, which allows customers to combine current truck financing and free contactless delivery offers, expands on Ryder’s commitment to provide customers with the flexibility, choice, and control necessary for efficient fleet management.

“Ryder’s main goal is to continuously enhance the customer experience by making it as seamless as possible to secure the best pre-owned commercial vehicle,” said Eugene Tangney, vice president of global vehicle sales for Ryder. “With this program, qualified customers can now combine, for the first time ever, our preferred finance offers, including our ‘No Down Payment With 100-Day No-Payments-Promotion’ and Ryder’s free truck delivery offer. Our customers recognize the value of quality pre-owned vehicles and we have listened to their needs and made the process so much easier.”

Ryder’s process is easily accessible and straightforward for customers, allowing potential buyers to browse vehicles online and purchase them remotely if they are not in close proximity to a Ryder Used Truck Center. Ryder staff is also available to consult potential buyers on the vehicle that is best suited for their businesses and provide a complete vehicle maintenance history report. Buyers can make an appointment to visit a Ryder Used Truck Centers in North America or visit www.ryder.com/used-trucks – an intuitive, mobile-friendly, pre-owned vehicle sales website – to see hundreds of available vehicles and easily shop for the one that best fits their needs.

Ryder offers customers pre-owned vehicle inventory in three categories: Ryder Certified™, Ryder Verified™, and Ryder Reclassified™ for commercial vehicles, consisting of day cabs, sleepers, reefers, box trucks, sprinters, cargo vans, and trailers.

All Ryder Certified pre-owned trucks have had Ryder as a single previous owner where Ryder technicians have professionally maintained the vehicles. To ensure protection and benefits are made simple, all Ryder Certified pre-owned vehicles are subject to a rigorous 140-point inspection prior to sale. They also come with a 30-day warranty and a complete maintenance history report. Preventative maintenance options can also be added on to a Ryder Certified or Ryder Verified vehicle purchase, giving the customer peace of mind and access to Ryder’s network of nearly 800 maintenance facilities.

Terms and conditions apply. See https://ryder.com/used-trucks/promotions for more details.