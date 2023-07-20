Ryder’s various learning initiatives aim to provide student trainees, early career professionals, and military veterans with best-in-class diesel maintenance technician training, course curriculum, and mentorship opportunities.

“Throughout the industry, there is a shortage of qualified technicians, which is why Ryder is continuing to make significant investments in further developing skilled technicians,” says Bill Dawson, senior vice president and chief of operations at Ryder. “Our training programs are designed to cultivate essential skills for technicians at various stages of their career – to support their job and skills progression as the future of Ryder’s logistics workforce.”

Technician Excellence Program

Ryder plans to expand its three existing Ryder Technician Excellence Centers, located in Doraville, Ga., Philadelphia, Pa., and Houston, Texas, to include several new locations throughout North America in the near future. Each center will offer a six-week curriculum that delivers instructor-led classrooms and hands-on training on topics such as preventive maintenance, tire and wheel diagnostics and repair, battery and voltmeter basics, circuit testing and fundamentals of air, and hydraulic brake systems. As the industry grapples with retaining skilled technicians, the learning course is designed to help prepare new and early career technicians through an accelerated learning track.

High School Program

Ryder’s diesel maintenance technician training program updates include the launch of the Ryder Accelerated Maintenance Program (RAMP), which offers high school seniors an opportunity to obtain hands-on experience by working part-time in a Ryder facility. Through RAMP, student trainees are partnered with certified Ryder diesel maintenance technicians, who serve as volunteer mentors by providing coaching and performance feedback that aligns with a school’s automotive or diesel program. Upon successful completion of the program, students will have the option of exploring full-time employment at a Ryder location.

Technician Trainee Program

Ryder’s Technician Trainee Program is an intensive eighteen-month, blended-learning curriculum that begins with training on how to engage with customers, conduct multi-point vehicle inspections, and fuel vehicles.

Throughout the program, the technician trainee will complete numerous training assignments, from one-on-one interactions with employees in various operational roles to technical instructor-led classes on foundational topics such as air conditioning, heavy-duty electrical systems, and Ryder’s preventive maintenance.

“Our technician trainee program takes a holistic approach in the overall training and development of new Ryder technicians,” adds Bryce Kinsley, vice president of maintenance operations at Ryder. “We not only focus on the technical skills necessary to be a professional technician, but we also ensure the trainee’s performance meets our standards on safety, quality, and providing a positive customer experience.”

Military Veterans

As part of Ryder’s training initiatives, the company also works to leverage and strengthen the unique work experiences, transferrable skills, and inherent leadership qualities of military personnel. Since 2016, Ryder’s Pathway Home program has been easing the transition to civilian life for hundreds of U.S. soldiers through a twelve-week diesel maintenance technician training course, as well as offering employment opportunities as a Ryder technician upon completion of the training.

From 2011 through 2023, Ryder hired more than 14,000 veterans, including more than 350 soldiers who completed the Pathway Home program.

Students, early career technicians, and military service members interested in participating in a Ryder technician training program can visit our careers page at Ryder.com to learn more.