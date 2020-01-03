Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, In-Charge Energy, Inc., a privately-held energy solutions company based in California, and ABB, a global technology leader in electrification, today jointly announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide nationwide turnkey energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as a service to Ryder customers.

Together, Ryder, ABB, and In-Charge will make fleet electrification a simple, reliable, and streamlined process for Ryder’s customers that are looking to optimize sustainable and cost-effective solutions within their transportation network. This service will allow Ryder customers to safely and predictably expand their EV footprint, giving them access to the infrastructure necessary to run these operations effectively.

“This partnership allows Ryder to expand our leadership in the emerging technologies and electric vehicle space, and we are proud to be the first in our industry to offer this scalable, customizable, and innovative charging and fleet management solution,” said Ryder’s Chief Technology Officer for Fleet Management Solutions, Rich Mohr. “Through this partnership, our customers will have greater access to electric vehicle strategic planning and energy cost savings related to engineering and implementing charging strategies.”

Through this agreement, In-Charge will assist Ryder customers who are seeking to electrify their fleet with assessments of power capabilities and needs to implement charging infrastructure and provide guidance around entry into the EV market.

“In-Charge is excited about our partnership with Ryder, a leader in advanced fleet technologies, and ABB, a leader in infrastructure electrification,” said Cameron Funk, CEO of In-Charge. “Our comprehensive solution will allow Ryder’s customers to simply transition their fleets to electric, thus realizing the full sustainability and economic advantages versus conventional vehicles.”

ABB manufactures vehicle charging systems from 20 to 600kW serving public, transit and scaled fleet enterprises. Over the last decade, ABB has deployed more than 12,000 connected DC fast and high power chargers in 76 countries.

“Supporting an electrification program with seasoned fleet leaders like Ryder and In-Charge is a great fit for ABB’s experience deploying high power charging and safe grid interconnection,” stated Bob Stojanovic, Director of EV Infrastructure for ABB in North America. “Well-planned EV fleet programs offer tremendous upside for both economic and environmental progress.”

Those interested in learning more can visit https://ryder.com/solutions/fleet-leasing/advanced-vehicle-technology