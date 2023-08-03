Rogers Petroleum, Inc. of Morristown, Tennessee has successfully concluded an acquisition of multifaceted Deloy L. Brown Petroleum LLC of Crossville, Tennessee. The deal comprised three Exxon branded convenience stores and dealer supply accounts, an established commercial fuels and lubricants business, including a commercial bulk plant facility and card lock in Crossville, plus related equipment.

“This acquisition provides us with an important missing piece of the puzzle to strategically connect our growing central and east Tennessee operations. We look forward to expanding the business throughout Deloy’s well established footprint, both north and south of Interstate 40, and delivering our high level of service and valued fueling programs that have successfully shaped our business over the years,” said Chris Liposky, CEO of Rogers Petroleum.

Deloy L. Brown president and owner, Rodney Brown will continue to own and operate his fuel transportation business, Desaix Transport, LLC, which will support Rogers with fuel delivery services to the subject accounts and beyond. “It’s sometimes hard to believe that I’ve been working for this company since junior high school. I’m very proud and appreciative for the legacy that my father entrusted in me when I took over the business. We have enjoyed consistent growth and success during my tenure, but given the growing challenges our industry faces today, I came to realize that we couldn’t independently achieve the size and scale necessary for long term business relevance,” stated Brown. “After implementing our divestiture plan, Rogers was clearly the best candidate for the future of our employees and customers, and this transaction has proven to be a true win-win outcome for everyone.”

PetroActive Real Estate Services, LLC provided exclusive confidential advisory services to Deloy L. Brown Petroleum. The transaction was managed by Mark Radosevich, the company’s president. “Working for Rodney has been a true pleasure, and we’re delighted that we structured a deal that met his strategic goals, while allowing Rogers to achieve theirs. Navigating the complexities unique to commercial deals are not easy, and layering on a retail component makes the assignment even more challenging. Nothing makes the job easier than having two professional organizations engaged on both sides of the deal,” commented Radosevich.

About Rogers Petroleum, Inc.

Founded in 1980, the company has grown into a leading wholesale distributor of petroleum products throughout the Southeast including Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Florida. The company distributes a full range of branded and unbranded petroleum and related products, including biofuels and DEF to over 130 marinas, 300 convenience stores and 3,500 commercial and agricultural customers. Services offered include wet-hose fleet fueling, tank wagon and transport deliveries, common carrier freight, and branded and unbranded supply to retail outlets. The company is a branded distributor of ExxonMobil, Marathon, Sunoco and Citgo fuels. Visit www.rogerspetro.com for more information.

About Deloy L. Brown Petroleum LLC

Deloy L. Brown Petroleum is a three generation family business headquartered in Crossville, TN. Deloy Brown began as a commission agent in 1958 for the company’s predecessor, a local Esso/Exxon affiliate in Crossville, TN. Ten years later in 1968, he acquired this entity and founded Deloy L. Brown Petroleum. His son and current president Rodney Brown officially joined the company in 1977 and took over the helm in 2011. That same year, Rodney’s son Tyler Brown joined the company. He will be assuming a management position with Rogers Petroleum, thus maintaining a Brown family link to the business. The company supplies petroleum products over a wide coverage area from Chattanooga to the south, north to the Kentucky state line and about sixty miles east and west of Crossville. Sister company, Desaix Transport, LLC, is a recognized fuel hauler, delivering gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels to a myriad of customers across the Southeast.

About PetroActive Real Estate Services, LLC

PetroActive Services is a recognized leader in confidential strategic business services for the wholesale petroleum industry. Services include: mergers & acquisition representation, growth financing, business analysis, strategic and business rationalization planning assistance. With proven expertise and success, the company provides clients with close turnkey representation and support. Company president, Mark Radosevich possesses over forty three years of diverse domestic and international downstream petroleum business experience and is actively involved with all company assignments. Visit www.petroactive.net for more information.